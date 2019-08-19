EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — A 29-year-old Eglin Air Force Base captain died this weekend after completing a physical fitness test, the Air Force announced.

Capt. Tranay Tanner was assigned to the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 2.

The Air Force said after Tanner completed the fitness test, she had health complications. She was taken to the base hospital, then transferred to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where she died Saturday.

The cause of death is under investigation.

"I am deeply saddened over Tranay's death," said Lt. Col. Timothy Stevens, AFOTEC commander. "The pain of her absence has touched each and every one of us.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tranay's family, her friends and our fellow Airmen during this difficult time."

