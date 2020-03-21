PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Air Force combat controller found dead during a surface training swim has been identified as 24-year-old Airman First Class Keigan Baker.

Baker went missing during the swim Thursday at Naval Support Activity Panama City before he was found unresponsive, the Air Force said in a news release.

“This is a devastating loss to the entire Special Tactics community,” said Col. Matthew Allen, 24th SOW commander. “We are very grateful for Keigan’s willingness to serve our nation and vow to honor his memory.”

The swim, which included diving skills and advanced combat diving fundamentals, is a necessary course to be certified as Special Operations Command combatant diver.

Baker was a native of Longview, Washington, and graduated from Mark Morris High School before earning a bachelor's in business administration at Eastern Washington University.

He enlisted in the Air Force in June 2018 and was honored with several awards: Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Basic Military Training Honor Graduate Ribbon, The Air Force Training Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

