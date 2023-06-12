Funeral to be held for Ocala mother shot, killed by neighbor

The alleged shooter faces a first-degree felony of manslaughter with a firearm.

OCALA, Fla. — A funeral is set Monday for 34-year-old Ajike "AJ" Owens, a Black woman who was fatally shot by her white neighbor amid an ongoing feud between the two.

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Owens' neighbor, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, is charged with a first-degree felony of manslaughter with a firearm, in addition to culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault. An arrest report disclosed Lorincz called her neighbor's children racist slurs in the months leading up to the killing.

"We're still devastated. The family is devastated," said Takema Robinson, who is acting as spokesperson for AJ Owens' family, to WESH-TV.

She told the TV station that the outpouring of support for the family has been so great that services were moved to Meadowbrook Church, located at 4741 SW. 20th St., to handle the expected attendance for the mother of four children.

"We will be remembering her life as a devoted mother to four and a friend and a community member to those here in Ocala, Florida," Robinson said to WESH-TV.

"Her service is open to the public."

Lorincz was arrested Tuesday, June 6, days after the shooting death, which the sheriff called not a stand-your-ground case but "simply a killing."

Neighbors said Lorincz often called Owens' children names and antagonized them; they often would play in a lot outside her home.

"Now many of you were struggling to understand why there was not an immediate arrest," Sheriff Billy Woods said. "The laws here in the state of Florida are clear. Now I may not like them. I may not agree with them. But however, those laws I will follow."

Lorincz told investigators that she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door before she fired the gun, the sheriff said. She also told them that Owens had come after her in the past, and had previously attacked her.