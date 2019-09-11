CANAL POINT, Fla. — A person was airlifted to a hospital after an alligator attack near a wildlife reserve in Florida.

According to 12 News, Martin County Fire Rescue said they found the person in DuPuis Management Area on Saturday morning, a reserve bridging southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County.

At first, rescuers weren't been able to locate the person bit after the initial call of an alligator attack came in. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the person was not immediately known.

It is unclear why the person was in the reserve, but the area is known for recreational activities like hunting, camping, hiking and fishing.

