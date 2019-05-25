A woman was bitten by an alligator in Port St. John Saturday.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the woman the sustained significant bite injuries and was flown to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Fire rescue officials said the attack took place near Fay Lake Wilderness Park.

Fire rescue officials have not released any information about the woman or what led up to the attack.

WKMG reported The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would take over the investigation.

The attack happened during alligator mating season when alligators have been known to be more aggressive.

During the mating season last June, a 12 and a-half-foot gator pulled a woman into a Florida pond and killed her.

From 1948 to 2017, FWC reports 401 people have been bitten by alligators, with 24 fatalities. The most recent death before the woman last June was in 2016 when a 2-year-old boy playing near the water's edge at a Walt Disney World resort was killed.

The FWC says people should never feed alligators and to keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

