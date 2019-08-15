TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 10,000 people are expected to apply for 6,000 permits for the statewide alligator hunt this season.

The season in Florida began Thursday and ends on the morning of November 1, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The legal hunting hours are between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Within six weeks of purchase, applicants are awarded the State Alligator Hunt permit.

A Florida hunting or fishing license is not needed to participate in the alligator hunt.

For more information on the permits and how to apply, click here.

