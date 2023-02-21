10-foot alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman who was walking her dog

FWC says a nuisance alligator trapper captured and killed the reptile.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released more details on the alligator attack that left an 85-year-old woman dead.

Wildlife officials said Gloria Serge was walking her small dog along a retention pond in her community when an approximately 10-foot alligator pulled her into the water.

According to the FWC, the reptile first attempted to take the dog.

Serge died in the attack and was recovered from the water. FWC says a nuisance alligator trapper captured and killed the alligator.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the agency wrote in a statement.

FWC says that serious injuries caused by alligators are rare.

According to the FWC, an alligator may be considered a nuisance if it's at least 4 feet long and believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property. The agency uses contracted alligator trappers to remove any animals threatening public safety through its Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP).

Staff is providing an overview of the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program and the importance of maintaining program sustainability through the use of privately contracted nuisance alligator trappers. Presentation: https://t.co/cO2qPsMibd #FWC2023 pic.twitter.com/IG9I9TzGs4 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) February 21, 2023

Wildlife experts explain that they remove alligators rather than relocating them as relocated gators often try to return to their capture site. Relocating the reptiles to remote areas could also disturb established healthy alligator populations, likely leading to fighting.

Florida has about 1.3 million alligators throughout the state, FWC adds.

Anyone concerned about a possible nuisance alligator should call the FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).