AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street, not far from Eastside Elementary School, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and white and lime Adidas shoes. Cox is 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities believe she could be in the company of 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla. He was last seen in a blue, plaid button-down short-sleeved shirt and blue plaid shorts.

The two could be traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with Florida tag 9466AS. The car has a dent on the front passenger side and sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield, FDLE reports. The car also has no hubcaps and the tires appear all black.