Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl out of Palm Beach County

Law enforcement says anyone who sees the children should not approach them and instead call 911 immediately.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Palm Beach County that authorities believe were kidnapped, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

According to the alert, 2-month-old Cristhian Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Maradiaga were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the area of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth.

Authorities say the children may also be with 21-year-old Santos Escobar traveling in a gray 2004 Lexus with Florida tag number YG73144.

"The vehicle is dark gray, has a temporary tag, a spoiler on the trunk and after-market taillights that appear clear and white instead of red," the alert explains.

Both Cristhian and Ariana are described as having brown hair and brown eyes.