Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl out of Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Palm Beach County that authorities believe were kidnapped, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.
According to the alert, 2-month-old Cristhian Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Maradiaga were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the area of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth.
Authorities say the children may also be with 21-year-old Santos Escobar traveling in a gray 2004 Lexus with Florida tag number YG73144.
"The vehicle is dark gray, has a temporary tag, a spoiler on the trunk and after-market taillights that appear clear and white instead of red," the alert explains.
Both Cristhian and Ariana are described as having brown hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement says anyone who sees the children should not approach them and instead call 911 immediately.