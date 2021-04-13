What does it take for an Amber Alert to be issued?

A missing person in Florida must hit certain criteria to trigger an Amber Alert.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The search for a missing 11-year-old girl out of Pasco County ended Tuesday morning when deputies said she was found safe in Tampa.

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday for Montana "Jordan" Breseman. Investigators say Breseman last was seen leaving the 7-Eleven near River Ridge Middle School on Town Center Road in New Port Richey, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.

An Amber Alert is different from a Missing Child Alert. This is the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued in Florida:

The child must be younger than 18-years-old

There must be a clear indication of an abduction

Investigators believe the child's life is in danger

The alert must have a detailed description of the child and abductor

Local law enforcement has to recommend it

If you get an Amber Alert on your phone or TV screen, that means the missing child could be in your area. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement decides how far the Amber Alert should be broadcast.

Amber Alerts date back to the 1990s after a little girl named Amber Hagerman went missing in Texas. She was found dead days later and the public demanded action. Florida adopted the system in 2000.