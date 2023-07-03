AMBER Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl out of Jacksonville

The Department of Law Enforcement says the child was found safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The AMBER Alert issued earlier Monday morning for a 12-year-old out of Jacksonville has since been canceled.

Authorities say Fernanda Arias has been found safe.

An AMBER Alert has been issued Monday morning for a 12-year-old girl out of Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Fernanda Arias has been kidnapped and is considered endangered.

She was reportedly last seen in the area off Peach Drive and might be with Jorge Reyes, who's also from Jacksonville.

Arias is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Authorities say the two might be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler.