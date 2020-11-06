Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Florida girl

UPDATE at 1 p.m.:
Kimberly Newberry-Ohler, 13, has been found safe.
Original story:
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Florida girl.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was last seen in the 7500 Block of Southeast Dove Street in Hobe Sound.
She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants with a red and white stripe, and white Crocs for shoes.
FDLE said she could be with two white men in a black two-door truck with a roof rack and they may have traveled to the Port St. Lucie area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.
Amber Alerts are emergency messages issued when a law enforcement agency determines that a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger.
Florida has eight active, unsolved Amber Alerts. You can find a full list of Florida’s Amber Alerts here.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida sees biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on June 10
- NASCAR bans Confederate flag at events and tracks
- Busch Gardens reopens after monthslong closure due to pandemic
- US passes 2 million COVID-19 cases
- Image of George Floyd projected over Confederate statue in Richmond
- Coronavirus cases climb in Tampa Bay: Is this the start of a second wave?
- 'Live PD' canceled amid protests, death of Javier Ambler
- Human remains found at Chad Daybell's Idaho home confirmed to be Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter