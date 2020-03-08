AMBER Alert issued for 19-day-old baby boy

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Joshua Quinteron, who is a little more than two weeks old.
The 19-day-old baby boy was reported missing Monday from Coconut Creek.
The Coconut Creek Police Department reports witnesses told authorities the child's father hurt the baby when he forcibly removed him from his mother.
The pair was last seen in the area of Fisherman's Drive in Coconut Creek.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the father has been identified as 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants. FDLE says Garcia has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips on the left side of his neck. He is described as 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Baby Joshua was last wearing a gray and blue onesie. He has brown hair and eyes.
Investigators say they may be in a silver SUV driven by an older man. And, they may be in the area of Oakland Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call 954-973-6700 or call 911.
