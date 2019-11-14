HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old.

Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen in Homestead Florida wearing a green and white striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers.

She is around 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds.

Police say she may be with 23-year-old Diego Cedillo-Hernandez. He is around 4 feet, 7 inches tall and 147 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.

Law enforcement believes they could be traveling in a white Hyundai Azera with the license plate Z782JS.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child or man is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535, or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

