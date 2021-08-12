AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old Gainesville boy found safe

Authorities say Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher has been located and is safe.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Authorities say the AMBER Alert for Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher has been canceled after the boy was found safe.

---

A Florida AMBER Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 4-year-old boy out of Alachua County.

FDLE says Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher was last seen in the area of West University Ave in Gainesville.

He is described as a 3-foot-9 black male with brown eyes, weighing 45 pounds with his hair styled as a mohawk. Jai'lon was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt with black football pants and black and gold football cleats.

Authorities believe the child may be in the company of Richard Booth, who was last seen wearing a sleeveless orange shirt, charcoal gray shorts and white tennis shoes and socks.

Booth is described as a bald 52-year-old white male with blue eyes. He is 6-feet tall and around 250 pounds.