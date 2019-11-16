FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs help finding missing 4-month-old Lei'Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr.

The children were last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

Law enforcement said they could be with Devante McLendon Sr. in a 2020, white Chevrolet Silverado, with the Florida tag number KCUQ09.

Lei'Loni has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeve onesie. Devante Jr. was last seen wearing a Marvel Comics onesie and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement said if you see them, you should not approach them and to call law enforcement immediately.