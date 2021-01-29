Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Dade County girls

MIAMI — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two South Florida girls last seen in the Homestead area.
The FDLE says Markevia Wright, 13 and Jazmine Brown,12, could be in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser. Relation among the three was not immediately available.
Brown and Wright are both described as being 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Brown was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals. While Wright had on a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.
As for the teen they are believed to be with, he is described as a 6-foot, 135-pound Black man who has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade PD at 305-476-5423, 305-471-8477, or 911.
- 'Lockdowns do not work:' Gov. DeSantis says state prioritizing jobs following White House shutdown recommendation
- Florida bill would increase police powers to use drones
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter