Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Dade County girls

The girls are believed to be in the company of a 16-year-old.

MIAMI — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two South Florida girls last seen in the Homestead area.

The FDLE says Markevia Wright, 13 and Jazmine Brown,12, could be in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser. Relation among the three was not immediately available.

Brown and Wright are both described as being 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Brown was last seen wearing a blue and white t-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals. While Wright had on a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

As for the teen they are believed to be with, he is described as a 6-foot, 135-pound Black man who has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade PD at 305-476-5423, 305-471-8477, or 911.

PLEASE SHARE!



FL AMBER Alert for 12yo B/F Jazmine Brown & 13yo B/F Markevia Wright. May be w/ 16yo B/M Keon Kiser. Last seen near Homestead, FL. If you have any info on the whereabouts of these children, call Miami-Dade PD at 305-476-5423, 305-471-TIPS (8477), or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/6aTILMRWJV — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2021