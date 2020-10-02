Update: Police say 3-year-old. Madeline Mejia has been found safe, and the AMBER Alert has been canceled.
Original story:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement have issued an AMBER Alert for missing 3-year-old out of Central Florida.
Police say 3-year-old Madeline Mejia was abducted. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.
Mejia is 40 pounds and was last seen in a black, two-door car with Texas plates. Police say the driver is a white-Hispanic man with long brown hair and facial hair, wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or dial 911. You can also reach out on social media with the hashtag #FLAMBER.
