Have you seen Leon? Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy from Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy missing out of St. Lucie County.

Authorities say 12-year-old Leon Scarborough was kidnapped on Thursday in Fort Pierce. He was last seen in the area of Nuevo Lagos Street and Dulce Real Avenue.

Leon is described as being 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs.

FDLE says the 12-year-old has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

Leon may be in the company of 54-year-old Tracey Scarborough, according to law enforcement. He is described as a six-foot, 180-pound bald man with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where Leon and Tracey Scarborough may be is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-465-5770 or call 911.