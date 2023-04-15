Have you seen Oliver Williams? AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old child

FDLE says Oliver Williams has been missing since Saturday when he was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue an 15th Street in Miami.

MIAMI — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Saturday morning for a 3-year-old boy out of Miami.

FDLE says Oliver Williams has been missing since Saturday when he was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street.

Williams is described as 3-foot tall with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a green and yellow shirt with a brown fake belt on it that reads "TMNT" for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," black and green shorts and multicolored Crocs.

Authorities say his hair is in cornrows and the child may be with an unknown black man, who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt.