FDLE: Amber Alert issued for Florida girl who might have been kidnapped by her mother

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl who might have been kidnapped by her mother, police say.

Stella Victoria Turley last was seen between 2-2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department. She was with her mother, Christine Ammon, who visited her daughter's home in the area of 2300 NW. 9 Avenue.

Ammon does not have custody of the child, police say, adding both she and Turley left the home on foot.

Turley is 30 inches tall and weighs about 36 pounds. She has brown hair and a red "strawberry" type birthmark on the left temple area of her face, police say. It's believed she was wearing a dark blue dress with thin white and red stripes.

Ammon has blonde shoulder-length hair and was said to be wearing dark-colored legging plants and a floral print shirt.

Anyone with information about Turley's whereabouts is asked to call the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-764-HELP or 911.

