MIAMI — Everyone's had a bad trip or two in their lifetime but for passengers on a Miami-bound American Airlines flight, this might be one of the worst.

Andy Slater, a South Florida radio personality, kept his Twitter followers up-to-speed when a woman's foot blister popped mid-air and spewed blood all over the place.

"Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop," the Fox Sports 640 host tweeted. "Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window."

Slater tweeted a "great" flight attendant explained to the woman how paramedics with the Miami-Dade Fire Department would have to meet her as a precaution. They wanted to meet with the two men who were splattered upon, too.

It appeared the woman was barefoot and wearing flip flops.

The airline acknowledged the incident but did not provide details.

"Due to a medical-related issue that occurred in flight, American requested medical personnel meet American flight 1128 upon its arrival in Miami on Sept. 18," AA said in a statement to the Miami Herald.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware showed American Airlines flight 1128 departed from Medellin, Colombia.

