JUPITER, Fla. — Authorities say three people in Florida were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train, but no passengers aboard the train were hurt.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, which is north of West Palm Beach.
Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York. She added that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.
Authorities say a vehicle was heavily damaged and the occupants were killed.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
Leeds says local officials are investigating.
RELATED: Florida's new fast train to connect Miami cruise port with Orlando theme parks
RELATED: Amtrak is eliminating full-service dining on long-distance routes
What other people are reading right now:
- The 'boat graveyard': Why are there more than a dozen old, sunken boats sitting in Tampa Bay?
- Searching for lost graves at MacDill won’t be easy
- Video shows lightning appearing to hit Emirates plane twice
- Family hopes to reconnect with grieving parents who gave their daughter a special ring at Disney
- Police: St. Pete parents spanked child so much he couldn't sit in class
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter