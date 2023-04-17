Criminal trial for former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum set to begin Monday

Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last year on charges including wire fraud.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on a series of criminal charges.

A document filed Thursday after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor held a pre-trial hearing said jury selection will start Monday and that attorneys should be prepared to give opening arguments. It also indicated the trial could last three weeks.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last year on charges including wire fraud. The charges came after a lengthy federal investigation into corruption in city government and included allegations that political contributions were diverted to Gillum’s personal use.

What is known as a “superseding” indictment was issued Tuesday. But the document filed Thursday said that filing did not lead to a request for a continuance and that the trial will “proceed as scheduled.”