Video shows passengers attacking Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Airline officials say the women were upset about their flight being delayed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Things got quite rowdy Tuesday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

It all unfolded in Terminal 4 outside the gate of a Spirit Airlines flight to Philadelphia, Local 10 in Miami reported.

According to Spirit Airlines, the three employees suffered minor injuries when three guests “became combative following a delayed flight.”

The passengers used "miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food," to throw at the employees, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Video recorded by someone nearby showed one woman physically attacking at least one of the employees.

“The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times,” according to arrest documents.

The three women arrested are all from Philadelphia:

Tymaya Wright, 20, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery and petit theft for allegedly taking a Spirit employee’s iPhone.

Danaysha Dixon, 22, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery.

Keira Ferguson, 21, was arrested on charges of touch or strike battery.

