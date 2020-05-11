Authorities: Group broke into Florida gun shop, stole 40 guns

The group is accused of using a stolen car to ram the shop's roll-up door and then stealing dozens of firearms.

APOPKA, Fla. — Several agencies are asking for the public's help in identifying people they say are responsible for stealing 40 guns from a Florida gun shop.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation on Thursday announced a $5,000 reward for information on a Nov. 3 burglary of an Apopka Shoot Straight.

Any information given must lead to the identification and arrest of those involved, according to a news release.

The group is accused of using a stolen car to ram the shop's roll-up door ahead of stealing dozens of firearms. Officials say they were able to recover the stolen car, which held two of the stolen firearms and empty boxes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by texting ATFTAM to 63975. All reports will be will confidential, according to the release.

