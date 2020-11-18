Apple to pay Florida $5M for slowing down iPhones

The company has also agreed to give 'truthful' information about iPhone battery health, performance and battery management.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Apple will pay the Florida Attorney General's Office just over $5 million after the company allegedly slowed down phones to combat a battery issue that was shutting down people's iPhones unexpectedly.

According to the attorney general's office, a multistate investigation found Apple allegedly discovered a battery issue that led to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones.

As a result, the company allegedly updated its software, which reduced the phone's performance in order to keep the phones from shutting down. The company did the upgrade rather than disclosing the battery issue or replacing affected batteries, according to the attorney general's office.

More than 30 attorneys general involved in this agreement allege the company was able to profit from iPhone users by selling them new phones after their phones had been slowed by Apple's software updates. The agreement totals $113 million.

“Countless Floridians depend on their iPhones daily for necessary professional and personal communication and pay significant fees for this service," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "It is essential that a widespread and trusted service provider such as Apple provide accurate and reliable information about performance issues and viable options if service is disrupted. I am proud of this action that will require Apple to be more transparent to consumers and hold them accountable for their actions that negatively impacted many Floridians.”

The agreement says Apple will pay the Florida Attorney General's Office $5,088,588. Additionally, under the agreement, Apple must provide "truthful information" about iPhone battery health, performance and power management. The information must be available on its website, in update installation notes and in the iPhone user interface, the attorney general's office said.

The consent judgment states:

Apple will maintain easily accessible and prominent webpages that provide clear and conspicuous information to consumers about lithium-ion batteries and unexpected shutdowns. The webpages will provide guidance to consumers on steps they can take to maximize battery health

Apple will ensure its consumer-facing staff and Apple-authorized iPhone retailers are familiar with these webpages

Apple will provide information to consumers in the iPhone user interface settings about the battery, such as the battery’s maximum capacity and information about its peak performance capability.

The attorney general's office also says class action litigation related to the same conduct resulted in Apple entering into a proposed agreement that requires the company to pay up to $500 million in consumer restitution. That proposed agreement is pending judicial approval.

