Man shot, killed inside Florida Applebee's: reports

The deadly shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at an Applebee's located in The Villages, which is about an hour outside of Orlando, following another shooting the man was involved in outside the restaurant 15 minutes prior, Oralndo's FOX 35 reported.

The news station said that at least three gunshots were fired, which prompted employees inside the restaurants to lock the doors and call 911.

FOX 35 said the man tried to enter through the front door, but it was locked.

"A woman who was already inside the restaurant opened a side door and let the man inside, where another altercation took place, police said," FOX 25 wrote.

The station wrote, "A patron who has a concealed weapons permit was inside the restaurant and shot the man, who died at the scene, according to police."