Arkansas man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
Credit: katatonia - stock.adobe.com

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials say a 52-year-old tourist from Arkansas died while snorkeling off a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys.

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue. 

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Miller returned to the Sandie Cat catamaran, where the crew helped him on board. He lost consciousness a short time later. 

The crew began CPR and took him to the Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then taken to a hospital where he died. 

Autopsy results are pending.

