FHP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Army veteran, wife

The couple's five children are asking for people to help find the driver.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran and his wife were killed July 11 in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4. Now, their children and the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for answers.

FHP Orlando tweeted Wednesday asking for help finding the driver who hit and killed 64-year-old David Roman and his wife and 57-year-old Minerva Barreto. FHP says the only thing they know about the car is that it is red and would have damage on the driver's side.

The crash happened at 12:55 a.m. July 11 on I-4 eastbound and SR-417 in Seminole County.

During a press conference Wednesday, the couple's five children asked the public for its help in the search to find the driver.

“The fact that they didn’t call 911 could’ve made a difference between life or death. My father was rushed to the hospital, maybe a few minutes could’ve made a difference,” said David Roman Barreto, one of the couple's sons, during the news conference.

Anyone who has information on this case and wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or call FHP at 407-737-2213.

Help us find the hit and run driver that struck David and Minerva Roman. Their kids ask you to 📞 ⁦@CrimelineFL⁩ if you know of a red vehicle (unknown what type) with driver’s side damage. Crash was on 7/11 at 12:55 am I-4 eastbound and SR-417 in Seminole. 1800423TIPS. pic.twitter.com/KRDcKcFbiM — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 21, 2021