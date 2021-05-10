14-year-old accused of killing missing 13-year-old girl whose body was found in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old is facing second-degree murder charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a person connected to the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found Sunday evening.

The sheriff's office says a 14-year-old boy was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Bailey was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Deputies did not say whether or not the 14-year-old would be charged as an adult.

The two teens went to school together, but the sheriff's office did not say whether they were classmates. Investigators said they are interviewing several witnesses, but there is only one person in custody.

Somebody who lived in the area found the body around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said there is no further threat after the arrest in this particular case.

Here's what we know about the timeline of Tristyn Bailey's disappearance:

Sunday, 1:15 a.m. : Tristyn Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center.

: Tristyn Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center. Sunday, 10 a.m.: She was reported missing to authorities and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search efforts.

She was reported missing to authorities and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search efforts. Sunday 4:49 p.m.: A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued. Neighbors, teammates, and deputies search for the teen all day

A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued. Neighbors, teammates, and deputies search for the teen all day Sunday, 6 p.m. : The sheriff's office calls off the search.

: The sheriff's office calls off the search. Sunday, 8 p.m.: Sheriff's Office hosts a news conference to give the update that the body of Tristyn Bailey is believed to have been found.

Sheriff's Office hosts a news conference to give the update that the body of Tristyn Bailey is believed to have been found. Sunday, 9 p.m.: Family of Tristyn Bailey asks for privacy

First Coast News has also confirmed that grief counselors will be available Monday at the school Bailey attended, Patriot Oaks Academy.

A close friend who cheers with Bailey says she talked with her Saturday night on Snapchat at around 10 p.m. "She's a really good athlete and she's strong and I'm just heartbroken."