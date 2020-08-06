As temperatures rise, so do your chances of seeing an alligator

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In Florida, we're no strangers to high temperatures or alligators. But the hotter the temperatures, the higher our chances of seeing a gator up close are.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators have lived in swamps, rivers and lakes for centuries in Florida. Gators are even found in all 67 of Florida's counties.
In the past few years, Florida has seen a rise in the number of people moving to the Sunshine State. Many of these people are looking for waterfront homes, or even just to participate in water-related activities.
That drastically increases a person's chance to have some type of interaction with a gator. That also means there's a higher risk for potential conflict.
With summer just a few weeks away, this is the time of the year to become more aware of alligators and what you need to do to keep them from harming you, someone else or your pets.
If you spot a gator while you're outside, FWC says to keep your distance, never feed one and keep your pet on a leash, away from any water.
To report a gator, you can call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. FWC will then send out one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to come fix the situation.
