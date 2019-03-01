ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least six people are dead and several more hurt in a crash on Interstate 75 near Gainesville.

Several cars, including at least one semi-truck, caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Northbound and southbound I-75 is shut down for several miles in the area, FDOT reports. However, it appears traffic stuck near where the crashed happened were able to continue travel.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Fire rescue says about 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.

