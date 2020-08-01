WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister and mother were injured when their car crashed into pine trees on the side of Interstate 75 in north Florida.

Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday as two troopers in marked patrol cars tried to stop the speeding vehicle.

An incident report says a trooper clocked the 34-year-old Atlanta mother driving at 103 mph. The trooper tried to stop her, but the car left the interstate and reentered it, still speeding.

The Suwannee Democrat reports the mother lost control of the car upon reentering the interstate. When the car hit trees, her 15-year-old daughter was killed.

She reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her sister, a 17-year-old, was seriously hurt. She and her mother were not wearing seatbelts, the paper reports.

