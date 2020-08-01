WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister and mother were injured when their car crashed into pine trees on the side of Interstate 75 in north Florida.
Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday as two troopers in marked patrol cars tried to stop the speeding vehicle.
An incident report says a trooper clocked the 34-year-old Atlanta mother driving at 103 mph. The trooper tried to stop her, but the car left the interstate and reentered it, still speeding.
The Suwannee Democrat reports the mother lost control of the car upon reentering the interstate. When the car hit trees, her 15-year-old daughter was killed.
She reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt.
Her sister, a 17-year-old, was seriously hurt. She and her mother were not wearing seatbelts, the paper reports.
RELATED: Rear-view camera captures chain-reaction crash on I-75
RELATED: Crash on I-75 leaves mail strewn across highway
What other people are reading right now:
- Pentagon: Two Iraq bases that house US troops targeted by missiles from Iran
- 93-year-old shoots apartment manager in both legs over water damage in unit
- IRS announces date you can start filing your taxes
- US Army says fake text messages about a military draft are being sent around
- Tiny Austrian village that inspired 'Frozen' wants tourists to 'Let It Go'
- 737 crashes near Tehran, killing 176, Iran State TV reports
- At least 115 more graves from Zion Cemetery found at Gonzmart property
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter