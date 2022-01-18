Attorney General Ashley Moody announces online safety toolkit for parents

The toolkit was created in an effort to help Florida be more proactive when it comes to preventing human trafficking-related crimes.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents in Florida have new resources to help educate them on ways to protect their kids from interacting with predators or human traffickers online.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the 2022 Online Safety Toolkit during a press conference Tuesday in Orlando.

"As a parent of a young child, I cannot imagine a more terrifying thought than having a child subjected to such an atrocious crime," Moody said.

With the increase in technology use, Moody says it's important for parents to know that number of websites and apps where predators "lurk" has "grown exponentially" in the last decade.

"Parents should know that there are websites and apps that are designed to allow you to talk to strangers. They should know that their kids - if they get access to this technology - will be talking to strangers," Moody said.

Through the toolkit parents will have access to the following:

A list of apps parents should be aware of.

Tools from federal law enforcement, state law enforcement and national organizations compiled in one place.

Links to parental control guides for Apple and Android products.

"Using the toolkit, parents can take control of their child's engagement online in a safe way. We want all our children to succeed in Florida and we know that the internet and being online is going to be a part of that," Moody said.

You can access the toolkit online here.