Missing Massachusetts girl may be in Florida, NCMEC says

She was last believed to have been seen in the Fort Myers area, according to the organization.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl who may be somewhere in Florida.

Ava Melendez was first reported missing on May 6. The NCMEC says investigators believe she may be with her mother, Jewel, and an unidentified man.

"Investigators say that Ava and her mother were last seen in North Fort Myers, Florida and could still be in the surrounding areas," the center wrote in a statement. "The two also have connections in Massachusetts and may attempt to return there."

Ava is described as a Hispanic child who is 4 feet tall and 40 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. Her mother is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who also has brown hair and eyes.

Anybody who knows where Ava might be is urged to call the Chicopee, Massachusetts, Police Department at 1-413-594-1700 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.