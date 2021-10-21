Avelo Airlines announces nonstop flights from Sarasota-Bradenton to Southern Connecticut

One-way tickets between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) and Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) start at $49 each.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Avelo Airlines will now start serving the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) with nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut, the airline announced Thursday in a news release.

This new additional service starts Jan. 13, 2022, and tickets are available on the Avelo Airlines website.

The airline now serves six destinations in Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Tampa and now Sarasota.

“We are excited to offer this new, convenient and affordable direct service to Southern Connecticut,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “With our very low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo is making getting to Connecticut and all this region has to offer easier than ever. We can’t wait to welcome our new Sarasota Customers aboard when we take flight from Avelo’s sixth Florida destination in January.”

The flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the airlines explains. Avelo Airlines gave more information on the flights, including:

Flight 306 departs SRQ at 5:50 p.m., arriving at HVN at 8:40 p.m., on Tuesdays.

Thursdays and Sundays flight 306 departs SRQ at 7:45 p.m., arriving at HVN at 10:35 p.m. Return flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Flight 305 departs HVN at 2 p.m., arriving SRQ at 5:10 p.m., on Tuesdays.

On Thursday and Sundays, flight 305 departs HVN at 3:55 p.m., arriving at SRQ at 7:05 p.m.

“We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines has chosen Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to be part of their air service network. With low fares and convenient nonstop service, passengers will have an affordable connection between two high-demand destinations," Sarasota Bradenton International Airport president, chief executive officer Rick Piccolo wrote in a statement.