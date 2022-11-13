Have you seen Axel? Authorities issue Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old boy

The 3-year-old boy was reportedly last seen in the Winter Springs area.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Axel Caballero?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the 3-year-old on Sunday.

Authorities say that he was last seen in the area of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

Caballero is reportedly 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.