Florida

Have you seen Axel? Authorities issue Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old boy

The 3-year-old boy was reportedly last seen in the Winter Springs area.
Credit: FDLE

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Axel Caballero?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the 3-year-old on Sunday. 

Authorities say that he was last seen in the area of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

Caballero is reportedly 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Caballero's whereabouts is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650, or call 911.

