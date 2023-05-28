Crying baby, 2 dead people found inside Florida home, police say

The two people found dead were a man and a woman believed to have been in a romantic relationship, authorities say.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — A crying baby and two bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home in Port St. Lucie, authorities say.

The two people found dead were a man and woman who are believed to be in a romantic relationship, the Port St. Lucie Department said in a Facebook post.

At around 11:45 a.m., police say they arrived at the home on Northwest East Torino Parkway to conduct a welfare check "at the behest of a family member of an adult male resident."

The door at the home was reportedly locked and authorities heard a baby inside crying. They also saw the two bodies inside on the floor through a rear sliding door.

Law enforcement says they were able to force their way through the locked front door and take the unharmed crying baby from their crib. The infant is now with a family member.

The police department says it appears that the man killed the woman and then killed himself.