SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Weird things are happening in Seminole County.

It's not every day a search for a stolen car produces drugs, cash, multiple handguns and a baby alligator.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they recovered large amounts of heroin and cocaine at a residence in unincorporated Lake Mary on Thursday. Detectives also seized multiple handguns, cash and a baby alligator being kept illegally at the home in the 400 block of Winsome Court.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, four suspects are jailed on multiple felony charges.

"Make no mistake, any criminals thinking they can use our Coronavirus emergency to take advantage, know that our dedicated men and women are keeping our neighborhoods safe," Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a news conference Friday.

