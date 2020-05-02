TAMPA, Fla. — The search for a missing infant brought deputies, volunteers and the FBI to Collier County.

It's been a week since anyone has seen baby Andrew Caballeiro.

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert last week for the infant and his father after three women were found dead in southwest Miami-Dade County. Detectives say after the murders, Ernesto Caballeiro drove to Pasco County.

Deputies found Ernesto dead in Pasco County, alone. There was no sign of the baby.

10News spoke to a former FBI agent about why time is so critical. Former FBI agent Bryanna Fox says she remembers what it's like to work one of these cases.

"Just the pressure you feel wanting to help bring that child home in a safe condition, these people will not sleep, the agents, officer deputies, will not sleep until that child is brought back home," she said.

Fox is also an Associate Professor at the University of South Florida. She explains the FBI gets involved in cases like the for a couple of important reasons.

"The FBI tends to get involved when there are cases that involve multiple jurisdictions, for one, because it's easier to have resources allocated through the FBI, the federal government, but also because they have expertise because they've seen it from coast to coast," she explained.

And like the searchers, Fox agrees time is of the essence.

"After 48 hours, is where we really start getting concerned about the well-being and the ability to find that missing person in a good state," Fox said.

