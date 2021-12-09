Baby sitting on woman's lap killed in crash on Florida Turnpike

The child was thrown from the car in the crash, TV stations report.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 1-month-old boy was killed in a crash Thursday morning while sitting on a woman's lap as they traveled along the Florida Turnpike.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Kissimmee Park Road, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

The TV station, citing a Florida Highway Patrol report, said a semi-truck had been stopped on the road because of another crash. A 38-year-old man from Los Angeles came up from behind the truck and crashed into it, WFTV-TV reports.

The baby boy had been sitting on the lap of the female passenger at the time of the crash, the TV stations say. He was thrown from the car and died at the scene of the crash.