FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The families enjoying Fort Myers Beach on a laid-back holiday week left the sand facing a sad fact -- sometimes there is nothing you can do to help.

They watched a manatee calf die after it was hit by a boat Tuesday afternoon, and they told WINK News there is something boaters can do.

”Observe the no-wake areas; just keep your speed down,” David Coldbeck said.

According to Fox 4, Coldbeck is a boater. He said, “This is a message to all that it does happen, they do get killed. As a boater, we always go slow in the no-wake, but I can tell ya there’s many who don’t.”

Two kayakers spotted the calf in the water and pulled it to shore.

First responders from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish & Wildlife tried to resuscitate it.

All they could do was make its last moments a little more comfortable with the help of people who came over to do what they could.

“They put the life jacket under his head, they were putting water on him...everything, that they should do,” Laura Mackian told Fox 4.

