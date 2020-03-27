ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort is temporarily closed to humans because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Animal Kingdom staff have recently welcomed a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine and a baby zebra to the Florida theme park.
Disney says a female Hartmann’s Zebra foal was born early Saturday morning to first-time mom Heidi.
It weighed nearly 65 pounds and was standing within 30 minutes of birth.
A female porcupette was also born to its mother Peri on Feb. 25. Porcupettes are covered in a fine red fur coat.
They’re also born with tiny quills, which begin to harden hours after birth.
What other people are reading right now:
- If you were really sick in January, is it possible you already had the coronavirus? Infection control expert answers your questions
- Hillsborough County issues 'Safer-at-Home' order
- Florida man 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers amid protective gear shortage
- 6 Tampa General Hospital team members test positive for COVID-19
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter