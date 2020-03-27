ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort is temporarily closed to humans because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Animal Kingdom staff have recently welcomed a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine and a baby zebra to the Florida theme park. 

Disney says a female Hartmann’s Zebra foal was born early Saturday morning to first-time mom Heidi.

It weighed nearly 65 pounds and was standing within 30 minutes of birth. 

A female porcupette was also born to its mother Peri on Feb. 25. Porcupettes are covered in a fine red fur coat. 

They’re also born with tiny quills, which begin to harden hours after birth.  

