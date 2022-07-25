x
Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Monday

The sales tax holiday runs from Monday, July 25, to Sunday, Aug. 7.
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking to stock up on fresh supplies for the quickly-approaching school year, the next two weeks are the time to do it. 

Florida's 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from Monday, July 25, to Sunday, Aug. 7.

Here's a guide to which back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax.

There are four main categories to help guide you on your shopping journey this year: 

  • School supplies selling for $50 or less
  • Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less
  • Computers and accessories (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use) selling for $1,500 or less

Examples of exempt school supply items

  • Binders
  • Calculators
  • Composition books 
  • Crayons 
  • Folders 
  • Lunch boxes 
  • Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters, and refills
  • Scissors
  • Notebooks
  • Staplers and staples (used to secure paper products)

Examples of exempt clothing and accessories

  • Athletic supporters 
  • Baby clothes 
  • Backpacks and book bags 
  • Bicycle helmets
  • Bathing suits
  • Bras
  • Cleats
  • Dresses
  • Graduation gowns and caps
  • Hair clips, barrettes, elastics
  • Leotards
  • Martial arts attire
  • Raincoats, rain hats and ponchos
  • Uniforms (work, school, and athletic)
  • Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)
  • Socks
  • Pants

Examples of learning aids

  • E-books
  • Flashcards
  • Jigsaw puzzles
  • Matching games
  • Puzzle books
  • Search-and-find books
  • Toys that teach reading or math skills

Examples of exempt computers and computer-related accessories

  • Cables
  • Computers for noncommercial home or personal use (Desktop, laptop, tablet)
  • Docking stations
  • Flash drives
  • Hard drives
  • Headphones
  • Ink catridges
  • Jump drives
  • Memory cards  
  • Microphones used for computers
  • Printer cartridges
  • Software
  • Speakers
  • Web cameras
  • Tablets & e-readers

Check out a more extensive list of eligible supplies and more information on the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday on the Department of Revenue website.

