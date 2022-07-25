Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking to stock up on fresh supplies for the quickly-approaching school year, the next two weeks are the time to do it.
Florida's 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from Monday, July 25, to Sunday, Aug. 7.
Here's a guide to which back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax.
There are four main categories to help guide you on your shopping journey this year:
- School supplies selling for $50 or less
- Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less
- Computers and accessories (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use) selling for $1,500 or less
Examples of exempt school supply items
- Binders
- Calculators
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Folders
- Lunch boxes
- Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters, and refills
- Scissors
- Notebooks
- Staplers and staples (used to secure paper products)
Examples of exempt clothing and accessories
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes
- Backpacks and book bags
- Bicycle helmets
- Bathing suits
- Bras
- Cleats
- Dresses
- Graduation gowns and caps
- Hair clips, barrettes, elastics
- Leotards
- Martial arts attire
- Raincoats, rain hats and ponchos
- Uniforms (work, school, and athletic)
- Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)
- Socks
- Pants
Examples of learning aids
- E-books
- Flashcards
- Jigsaw puzzles
- Matching games
- Puzzle books
- Search-and-find books
- Toys that teach reading or math skills
Examples of exempt computers and computer-related accessories
- Cables
- Computers for noncommercial home or personal use (Desktop, laptop, tablet)
- Docking stations
- Flash drives
- Hard drives
- Headphones
- Ink catridges
- Jump drives
- Memory cards
- Microphones used for computers
- Printer cartridges
- Software
- Speakers
- Web cameras
- Tablets & e-readers