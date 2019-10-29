SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida state senator has filed a bill that would let counties ban smoking on public beaches.
Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents Sarasota County and parts of Charlotte County, filed the bill last week. Similar bills have been filed in the state House and Senate that would also allow cities to restrict or ban smoking in public parks.
Senate Bill 670, if passed, lets counties make the decision about beaches and parks they own. It would also ban smoking in state parks.
Gruters filed a similar bill last session that would have banned smoking at all public beaches, but that proposal did not make it out of committee.
The bill would also let counties ban vaping at public beaches and parks.
If passed, the bill would take effect in July 2020.
