ORLANDO, Fla. — Dogs and booze, what more to love?

University of Central Florida graduates Lainie Pekich and Paul Jaszczenski took the two ideas and married them for the Boozehounds Dog Bar. Of course, their German Shepherd Kaia helped, too.

The bar is billed as the region's first off-leash dog park featuring adult beverages for humans.

While the four-legged friends run around on one-third of an acre of land, their people can kick back, drink and watch TV inside 2,000-square-foot bar area made up of converted shipping containers.

During the intense Florida summertime heat, the dogs can play on a splash pad.

This rendered image shows a look inside the Boozehounds Dog Bar.

Boozehounds Dog Bar

The Boozehounds website lists the house rules, including making sure dogs are up-to-date on their medical records. People need to make sure they clean up after their animals.

Everyone, always, must play nice.

It won't be free to get in, with an annual membership starting at $149. But there's a $20 monthly fee and a $5 day-pass also available.

The dog bar is set to open summer 2019 at 5501 S. Orange Ave., located south of downtown Orlando.

While Orlando goes to the dogs, people opting to have a similar experience in the Tampa Bay area can visit St. Petersburg's The Dog Bar on Central Avenue. It features an indoor bar and outdoor area for the pups.

