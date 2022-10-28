1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys

The governor also announced that the city of Marathon would receive $1.3 million for infrastructure improvement.

MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing resort — a first-of-its-kind resort the governor said is a natural fit for the Florida Keys.

During the news conference, DeSantis boasted about the state's claim in the number of jobs added to the workforce — the governor says more than 47,000 private sector jobs were added last month.

"We are also number one for new business investment with $2.7 million in new investment coming to Florida every hour," DeSantis claimed during the news conference Friday.

DeSantis announced that the city of Marathon would receive $1.3 million for infrastructure improvement on Highway U.S. 1 and improvements to the city's wastewater capacity.

DeSantis also mentioned his tax relief proposal that would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for families if passed by the legislature in the upcoming session.

The proposal was announced back in September. It would be an expansion of the annual back-to-school tax holiday. Permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items were included, in addition to a price cut on tolls and pet items.

If passed, there will be an additional yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need every day.

The governor also said due to a surplus, the state has been able to improve some infrastructure like the Pine Island Bridge, which was temporarily restored in three days after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.