ORLANDO, Fla. — One doesn't have to go overseas for a little royalty: Cinderella is welcoming a new member of the family, Lilly, born just last month.

The pony was the first white Shetland ever born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, according to the Disney Parks Blog. She is named after Walt Disney's wife.

Her parents, Lady and Ferdinand, aren't just any ponies. No, they pull Cinderella's pumpkin coach during weddings and parades at Magic Kingdom Park.

Lilly will join the ranks when she turns 2 years old, the blog said. Now, she is making appearances at the barn at Fort Wilderness a few hours each day.

