Daytona Beach police are investigating.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University is under lockdown Monday morning as law enforcement works to investigate a threat, according to multiple reports.

WKMG-TV, citing a university spokesperson, reports a caller made a threat against the school. It has been under lockdown since just after 7:30 a.m.

The Daytona Police Department is investigating the threat, according to WESH-TV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.